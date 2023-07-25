Eddy Demurias Promoted to Chattanooga

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Eddy Demurias has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Right-handed pitcher Mac Sceroler (suh-ROLL-ur), who is on the injured list with Chattanooga, has been assigned to Dayton on a Minor League injury rehabilitation assignment. Sceroler joins the Dragons after completing a rehab assignment with the ACL Reds.

The Dragons open a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons in Midland, Michigan tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Dragons next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 1when they host the Beloit Sky Carp at 7:05 p.m. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

