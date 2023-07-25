Ninth Inning Home Run, Difference in Dayton 3-2 Win

July 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (59-31) (14-10) collected the first 26 outs, denying the Dayton Dragons (46-45) (13-12) of a run until a two-out three-run home run from Ruben Ibarra to make it 3-2, the final on an 83-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

Benony Robles retired the first two batters faced, getting a four-pitch strikeout of Dayton's Jay Allen II. Down to the final out, Edwin Arroyo fouled off three pitches and lined the seventh pitch of the at-bat into left-center field, a double. Robles then walked Austin Callahan to set up Ruben Ibarra. Ibarra rocketed a fastball 451 feet, 112 miles per hour off the bat, a three-run home run.

Robles blew his second save, the left-hander now has 10 in 12 opportunities. Ruben Ibarra has 10 home runs in 60 games played.

Great Lakes scored both of their runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kenneth Betancourt started the inning with an infield single to third base. Betancourt has eight hits in seven games with the Loons in 2023. Griffin Lockwood-Powell followed up with a double to left field. It was misplayed by Justice Thompson off the wall letting Betancourt score.

With one out and Lockwood-Powell on second, Taylor Young roped an RBI double up the third base line. Young had a double in the third, securing his 16th multi-hit game of the season. Owen Holt finished the inning for Dayton. The right-hander worked a scoreless sixth and seventh, stranding Taylor Young on second in the seventh. Great Lakes had one baserunner in the final four innings.

Both starters were stellar. Kendall Williams pitched five innings, his second time completing five frames in his sixth start with the Loons. The right-hander struck out five, permitting just two baserunners. Dayton's Kevin Abel attained five strikeouts in the first four innings. He got two outs in the fifth but was removed after a walk that put runners on the corners.

Great Lakes bullpen was superb in the sixth through eighth inning. Franklin De La Paz picked off a runner to end the sixth. Reinaldo De Paula pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Jack Dreyer, after a walk to begin the eight, retired the next three he faced.

Tonight marked the fourth time the Great Lakes Loons have lost a game leading after eight innings. Their record is 47-4 when leading after eight innings.

Game Two between the Loons and Dragons is tomorrow Wednesday, July 26th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday is a Paws and Claws night, bring your pup to the park and enjoy 50% off White Claws all game long.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.