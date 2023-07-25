Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Tuesday, July 25, 2023lGame # 25 (91)

Dow Diamondl Midland, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-12, 45-45) at Great Lakes Loons (14-10, 59-30)

RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 13.50) vs. RH Kendall Williams (1-1, 2.08)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 6, Wisconsin 5. The Dragons notched their second walk-off win of the season. Trailing 5-4 with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth, Hayden Jones blasted a game-tying home run. After a pair of walks, Edwin Arroyo lined a game-winning single to center field to drive in Trey Faltine from second. Arroyo was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI. The Dragons came back to earn a series split after losing the first three games of the six-game set.

Last Series (July 18-23 vs. Wisconsin): Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .266 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 7 home runs; 11 stolen bases; 5.67 ERA; 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, two games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons have won three straight games. In the series with Wisconsin, the Timber Rattlers won the first three games, combining for 48 hits in those three contests, the most hits by a Dayton opponent in three straight games since July 8-10, 2017. Dragons pitchers then held Wisconsin to a total of 13 hits in the last three games of the series, all Dayton wins.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo in his last nine games is hitting .379 (11 for 29). He has back-to-back three-hit games featuring two triples and a double.

Austin Callahan over his last 23 games is batting .318 with 10 doubles, one triple, one home run, and 13 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .260. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Hayden Jones in the series with Wisconsin went 4 for 8 with two home runs, including a game-tying homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Dragons 6-5 win on Sunday.

Austin Hendrick in the series with Wisconsin had two home runs, a double, and 6 RBI.

Cade Hunter hit two home runs in his second game with the Dragons on Wednesday. In his five games with Dayton, he has gone 5 for 17 (.294) with two homers, a double, and four RBI.

Jose Acuña has a 2.97 ERA that would rank second in the MWL, just three points off the lead, but he is slightly short of the minimum innings to qualify.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.74 in 41.1 innings (11 starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 5 G: 9.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, July 26 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chris McElvain (0-1, 5.06) at Great Lakes LH Ronan Kopp (0-3, 2.92)

Thursday, July 27 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (6-1, 2.97) at Great Lakes LH Maddux Bruns (0-2, 3.71)

Friday, July 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-4, 3.79) at Great Lakes RH Hyun-II Choi (2-2, 2.03)

Saturday, July 29 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.74) at Great Lakes LH Jason Wrobleski (4-4, 3.22)

Sunday, July 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 5.54) at Great Lakes RH Kendall Williams

