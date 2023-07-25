Snelling Shoves, While Martorella and Fabian Homer in Road Win

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Robby Snelling threw six shutout innings, while first baseman Nathan Martorella and designated hitter Albert Fabian homered as the TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 4-1, on Tuesday night in the opener of their series.

The 19-year-old rookie left-hander went a career-long six innings and matched his career best with nine strikeouts. Mixing a fastball, curveball, and changeup, Snelling threw 87 pitches, 63 of which were strikes (72%). He scattered four singles and no walks.

For the first two innings, MLB.com's third-highest ranked left-handed pitching prospect was dueling against 30-year-old Spencer Turnbull, a starting pitcher for the Tigers who's rehabbing a neck injury. Snelling received help from Lucas Dunn in the second as the right fielder caught a fly ball hit by Josh Crouch that may've cleared the right-field fence for a home run.

Turnbull, in his first game action since pitching for Detroit against St. Louis on May 6, tossed two scoreless innings. TinCaps left fielder Kai Murphy, who was promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore ahead of the game, led off with a double. In the second, second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño (No. 12 Padres prospect) knocked a two-out triple. But Turnbulll, who threw a no-hitter for the Tigers against the Mariners in 2021, stranded both runners. He's expected to start Sunday as well in the finale of this six-game set.

Wilkel Hernandez followed and struck out eight over five frames. However, he made a mistake against Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect) to begin the fourth. The left-handed batter ripped his Midwest League-leading 15th homer. Martorella is also pacing the circuit in RBIs with 65.

After Snelling, Carter Loewen preserved the 1-0 lead in the seventh and eighth.

Fort Wayne (15-10, 47-44) added three insurance runs in the ninth. That included a two-run homer to right-center field belted by Fabian, who had doubled earlier. It was his second homer in 18 games with the team this year.

West Michigan (11-14, 43-47) rallied for a run in its half of the ninth, but Keegan Collett recorded the final three outs.

The TinCaps continue to lead the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) by two games in the East Division's second-half postseason race. The regular season runs through Sept. 10.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 26 @ West Michigan (12:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Miguel Cienfuegos

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Angel Reyes

