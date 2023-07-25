Barnett's 10 Strikeouts Lead Bandits Over Lugnuts

July 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Riding a career-high 10 strikeouts from their starter Mason Barnett, the Quad Cities River Bandits spoiled the Lansing Lugnuts first trip to Davenport since 2019, defeating the Nuts 3-1 on a Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Despite allowing six hits through his first three innings on the hill, Barnett did not allow a walk and shutout Lansing over a 5.0-inning performance, concluding his night with seven-straight strikeouts.

In a game that featured 16 combined hits, 13 went for singles, including a pair of two-out RBI knocks from Cayden Wallace. Quad Cities' third baseman accounted for the game's only offense through the first six innings, plating River Town for a 1-0 Bandits' lead in the third and Javier Vaz for a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

After Anthony Simonelli (3) tossed two perfect innings and earned a hold in relief of Barnett, the River Bandits went up 3-0 when a wild pitch from John Beller allowed Kale Emshoff to score in the bottom of the seventh.

Wander Arias picked up a six-out save, his seventh save of the season, despite allowing a run on a Daniel Susac groundout in the top of the ninth.

With his earned run average lowered to 3.24 on the year, Barnett (4-5) took the win for Quad Cities, while Joelvis Del Rosario (0-9) was tagged with the loss, allowing both Wallace RBIs and eight hits over 5.0 innings.

Quad Cities will look for back-to-back wins to start the six-game series on Wednesday, as the Midwest League strikeout leader, Tyson Guerrero (1-4, 4.06) will get the ball against Lansing's Jack Garland (3-4, 6.02). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.