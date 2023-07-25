Barnett's 10 Strikeouts Lead Bandits Over Lugnuts
July 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Riding a career-high 10 strikeouts from their starter Mason Barnett, the Quad Cities River Bandits spoiled the Lansing Lugnuts first trip to Davenport since 2019, defeating the Nuts 3-1 on a Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
Despite allowing six hits through his first three innings on the hill, Barnett did not allow a walk and shutout Lansing over a 5.0-inning performance, concluding his night with seven-straight strikeouts.
In a game that featured 16 combined hits, 13 went for singles, including a pair of two-out RBI knocks from Cayden Wallace. Quad Cities' third baseman accounted for the game's only offense through the first six innings, plating River Town for a 1-0 Bandits' lead in the third and Javier Vaz for a 2-0 lead in the fifth.
After Anthony Simonelli (3) tossed two perfect innings and earned a hold in relief of Barnett, the River Bandits went up 3-0 when a wild pitch from John Beller allowed Kale Emshoff to score in the bottom of the seventh.
Wander Arias picked up a six-out save, his seventh save of the season, despite allowing a run on a Daniel Susac groundout in the top of the ninth.
With his earned run average lowered to 3.24 on the year, Barnett (4-5) took the win for Quad Cities, while Joelvis Del Rosario (0-9) was tagged with the loss, allowing both Wallace RBIs and eight hits over 5.0 innings.
Quad Cities will look for back-to-back wins to start the six-game series on Wednesday, as the Midwest League strikeout leader, Tyson Guerrero (1-4, 4.06) will get the ball against Lansing's Jack Garland (3-4, 6.02). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
