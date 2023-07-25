TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 25 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Outfielder Kai Murphy transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne

Right-handed reliever Chris Lincoln placed on 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-10, 46-44) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (11-13, 43-46)

Tuesday, July 25 | 6:35 p.m. | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, MI | Game 25 of 66, 91 of 132

LHP Robby Snelling (No. 4 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (MLB rehab)

LAST SERIES: The TinCaps dropped 4 of 6 to Lake County, including a 2-1 loss on Sunday.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 216 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 57 so far this year (the record in a single season is 58 in 2021). The list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17)... Outfielder Taylor Kohlwey (2016) was called up by the Padres on Tuesday and left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf made his big league debut Saturday in Detroit against the Tigers. Wolf pitched in 23 games (22 starts) for the TinCaps just last year.

FIRST PLACE: At 14-10, the TinCaps are tied for first in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings with Great Lakes (LAD). However, since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. Dayton (CIN) is 2 games back and this week's opponent, West Michigan (DET), is 3 back. The regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: Prior to the All-Star Break, the TinCaps were 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... Since a 10-22 start, Fort Wayne is 36-22 since May 14... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7... It was the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +31 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 48-42 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 86. They're on pace to hit 126 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 133 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (46) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.22). Their relievers have a 5.00 ERA, 2nd highest... West Michigan has the 4thworst bullpen ERA (4.62).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,114 fans per game so far this year across 46 openings, including 9 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Last week, Parkview Field welcomed 40,438 fans through the gates during a 6-game homestand, which turned out to be the best-attended homestand this decade. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 90 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (71) and 2nd in walks (68; 18% BB%) and SB (33) and 3rd in OBP(.397)... 2nd best BB/K (1.0) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%)... 11th in wRC+ (131)... hitting .308 since June 9 (10th in MWL).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (64) and tied for the most home runs (14), while ranking 2nd in G (89), R (56), H (87) and TB (148), 4th in BB (58; 14% BB%), wRC+ (139) and OPS (.849), 5th in SLG (.468), 7th in BB/K (0.8) and 8th in OBP (.381)... On pace to hit 21 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

LUCAS DUNN: Since June 9, slashing .325 / .425 / .520 (.945 OPS). In the MWL in that span, that ranks 4th / 5th / 7th / 6th.

GRAHAM PAULEY: Hit 4 HR in 62 G with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Has 6 HR in 20 G here.

STREAKS: Nathan Martorella has reached base in 10 consecutive games (5 straight with a hit). Graham Pauley has reached in 7 in a row.

