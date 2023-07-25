Wisconsin Held to One Hit in 4-1 Loss

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were held to one hit in their first home game since July 9 as the Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the Rattlers 4-1 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to spoil Wisconsin's return home.

The Kernels (17-8 second half, 57-34 overall) took the lead in the top of the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Kyler Fedko. Cedar Rapids loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk. Fedko flew out to right on the first pitch of his plate appearance. Wisconsin starting pitcher Nate Peterson, making his Timber Rattlers debut, didn't give up anything else in the inning or in the rest of his outing which lasted four innings

The Rattlers (12-13, 38-51) tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. Je'Von Ward walked and stole second. Robert Moore singled to right with two outs to drive in Ward to tie the score 1-1 against Cedar Rapids starter Cory Lewis. That was the only hit and the only run for Wisconsin in the game.

Peterson left after four innings with the score tied 1-1. Then, Cedar Rapids got the lead back in the top of the fifth.

Andrew Cossetti doubled to start the inning against reliever Nick Merkel. Fedko followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Merkel got the first out with a strikeout but gave up a sacrifice fly to Emmanuel Rodriguez to score Cossetti with the go-ahead run.

Kala'i Rosario hit a lead-off home run in the top of the eighth inning. It was hit fourteenth home run of the season and gave the Kernels a 3-1 lead.

Cossetti added to the Kernels lead with a lead-off homer in the ninth.

Mike Paredes, who relieved Lewis to start the bottom of the sixth, pitched four scoreless, hitless innings for the save. He walked two and struck out three.

The Kernels extended their winning streak to six games with the win on Tuesday night. The Rattlers' losing streak has reached four games.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Cameron Wagoner (2-11, 6.95) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. CJ Culpepper (2-0, 0.00) has been named as the starter for the Kernels. Game time is 12:10pm.

Wednesday afternoon is the final Peanut-Free Game of the series. No peanuts or peanut-based products will be available in the stadium to allow fans with peanut allergies to attend. Wednesday is also a Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health. Fans 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversable Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 11:50am. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

CR 010 010 011 - 4 9 0

WIS 001 000 000 - 1 1 0

Click here for the boxscore

HOME RUNS:

CR:

Kala'i Rosario (14th, 0 on in 8th inning off Karlos Morales, 0 out)

Andrew Cossetti (5th, 0 on in 9th inning off Karlos Morales, 0 out)

WP: Cory Lewis (4-0)

LP: Nick Merkel (3-3)

SV: Mike Paredes (1)

TIME: 2:20

ATTN: 3,892

