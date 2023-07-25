Ibarra Blasts 3-Run Homer with 2 Outs in 9th; Dragons Win 3-2

Midland, Mich. - Ruben Ibarra blasted a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Dayton Dragons erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the Great Lakes Loons 3-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night. The win was the fourth in a row for the Dragons and was their second straight game in which they hit a home run with two outs in the ninth inning to tie or take the lead.

The Dragons were down to their final strike when their comeback rally began in the top of the ninth inning. The Dragons trailed 2-0 with two outs and the bases empty with a 2-2 count on Edwin Arroyo. But Arroyo lined a double to left-center field to keep the Dragons alive, and Austin Callahan followed by drawing a walk. Ibarra then launched a drive far beyond the left field fence that was estimated at 451' with an exit velocity of 112 mph. The three-run home run gave the Dragons a 3-2 lead, and reliever Braxton Roxby closed out the comeback win with a perfect bottom of the ninth inning.

The game had some similarities to Sunday's Dragons home victory, when Dayton's Hayden Jones hit a game-tying home run with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth inning, and two batters later, Arroyo drove in the winning run with a single to center field.

With the win, the Dragons remained two games behind first place Fort Wayne in the Midwest League's East Division.

Prior to Arroyo's double with two outs in the ninth on Tuesday, the Dragons had been held to one hit in the game. Austin Callahan had a single in the fourth inning and was thrown out on the play trying to stretch the hit into a double. The Dragons had just one runner as far as second base prior to the ninth inning, but Ibarra's home run, his 10th of the season, gave the club the lead. The homer by Ibarra marked the first time in 2023 that the Dragons took the lead on a home run in the ninth inning and held on to win the game.

Roxby (3-3) was credited with the win, throwing two perfect innings with one strikeout. Reliever Owen Holt was nearly as effective, allowing just one base runner and no runs in two and one-third innings prior to being replaced by Roxby. Starter Kevin Abel was outstanding at times, striking out six in four and two-thirds innings while allowing three hits, three walks, and two runs.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-12, 46-45) will play at Great Lakes (14-11, 59-31) again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in the second game of the series. Chris McElvain (0-1, 5.06) is scheduled to start for Dayton.

