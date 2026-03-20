River Bandits Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on March 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - With another season of Midwest League baseball just around the corner, the Quad Cities River Bandits announced today a loaded lineup of 2026 promotions, featuring the highly-anticipated return of Wrestling Night, 16 fireworks shows- including Modern Woodmen Park's first July 4th celebration since 2019- five can't-miss bobbleheads, brand new giveaways, and free Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel rides.

"With the return of Wrestling Night and five fantastic bobbleheads, this year's promotional schedule is one of the biggest and best that we've had in my 19 years of owning the team," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "I love setting records, and this year's promotional schedule is going to be one for the record books. We have a record number of fireworks shows, including Opening Night, and we have more giveaways this year than ever before. There's so much going on at Modern Woodmen Park this summer, and I can't wait to see all of my friends and neighbors at the ballpark beginning Opening Night April 7!"

The fun begins Opening Week as the River Bandits host a six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Fans will be welcomed back to Modern Woodmen Park for the club's home opener on April 7 with $2 general admission tickets, hot dogs, and sodas, both pennant and new freezer giveaways, and the first of the homestand's two post-game fireworks shows (April 7, 10). The series also features two magnet schedule giveaways (April 8, 10), a pint glass giveaway (April 9), free River Bandits socks (April 11), and a t-shirt giveaway (April 12).

Along with 11 unique pennants, 10 collectable pint glasses, and 10 classic t-shirts, this year's calendar boasts a fresh batch of premium family-friendly giveaways, including a stadium seat cushion (April 25), beach towel (May 9), replica jersey (June 6), metal lunch box (August 15), and more. The schedule also features familiar staples, with a cross-body bag giveaway planned on May 23 and the mega mini-fridge giveaway set for July 2.

Headlining this summer's collection of specialty nights is the return of Wrestling Night on July 9. The fan-favorite returns to Modern Woodmen Park for the first time since 2018 and kicks off with a free-to-attend pregame wrestling match for all ticketed fans. This season also features two half-price ticket nights (June 4, August 13), free admission night on July 30, and free Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel rides every Wednesday as part of the River Bandits' weekly Copa de la Diversión celebration.

Five new bobbleheads will be added to fans' display cases in 2026 including four Major League stars whose careers passed through the Quad Cities: World Series Champion and Postseason star Bryan Abreu (June 20), All-Star, Gold Glover, and 2026 World Baseball Classic Most Valuable Player Maikel Garcia (July 5), and Kansas City Royals' rookie phenoms Noah Cameron (August 1) and Jac Caglianone (August 29). The set also features Pittsburgh Steelers' nose tackle, former Iowa Hawkeyes' star, and Orion, Ill. native Logan Lee, who will lead a postgame program as part of Faith and Family Night on July 11.

The River Bandits are also excited to continue celebrating the Quad Cities community and the nation's armed forces. In addition to Military Appreciation Night (May 21), Pride Night (June 18), Disabilities Awareness Night (August 14), and Cancer Survivor Night (August 28), the team will once again be supporting local non-profits with proceeds from a game-worn jersey auction benefiting Vera French on Mental Health Awareness Night (June 5). The club will also auction off its game-worn Bandidos del Río jerseys on September 3 and offer free amusement rides to members of the military on August 29.

River Bandits Full Promotional Schedule:

4/7: Fireworks! | Pennant Giveaway #1 (Pepsi of Davenport) | New Freezer Giveaway (Arona Home Essentials)

4/8: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems) | Copa (Group O)

4/9: Pint Glass Giveaway #1 (Big 106.5)

4/10: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems)

4/11: River Bandits Socks Giveaway (Holiday Inn Rock Island)

4/12: T-Shirt Giveaway #1 (UnityPoint Health)

4/21: Pennant Giveaway #2 (Pepsi of Davenport)

4/22: School Day - 11 AM First Pitch | Copa (Group O)

4/23: Pint Glass Giveaway #2 (Performance Foodservice)

4/24: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

4/25: Seat Cushion Giveaway (Holiday Inn Rock Island)

4/26: T-Shirt Giveaway #2 (UnityPoint Health)

5/5: Pennant Giveaway #3 (Pepsi of Davenport)

5/6: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides | Copa (Group O)

5/7: Pint Glass Giveaway #3 (Another Round)

5/8: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

5/9: Beach Towel Giveaway (Butch's Pizza/Hy-Vee)

5/10: T-Shirt Giveaway #3 (UnityPoint Health)

5/19: Pennant Giveaway #4 (Pepsi of Davenport)

5/20: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides | Copa (Group O)

5/21: Pint Glass Giveaway #4 (Neighborhood Beer) | Military Appreciation Night (Frito-Lay)

5/22: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

5/23: Cross-Body Bag Giveaway (QC Airport)

5/24: Fireworks! (GreenState Credit Union) | T-Shirt Giveaway #4 (UnityPoint Health)

6/2: Pennant Giveaway #5 (Pepsi of Davenport)

6/3: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

6/4: Half-Price Ticket Night #1 (Modern Woodmen) | Pint Glass Giveaway #5 (MC93)

6/5: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Mental Health Awareness Night & Jersey Auction (Vera French)

6/6: Replica Jersey Giveaway (Hy-Vee)

6/7: T-Shirt Giveaway #5 (UnityPoint Health)

6/16: Pennant Giveaway #6 (Pepsi of Davenport)

6/17: Fireworks! | QCBR & Epic Stone Night | Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

6/18: Pint Glass Giveaway #6 (Bally's) | Pride Night (The Project of the Quad Cities)

6/19: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Ag Night | John Deere Weekend

6/20: Bryan Abreu Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom) | John Deere Weekend

6/21: T-Shirt Giveaway #6 (UnityPoint Health) | Hy-Vee Customer Appreciation Day #1 | John Deere Weekend

6/30: Pennant Giveaway #7 (Pepsi of Davenport)

7/1: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

7/2: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Pint Glass Giveaway #7 (Easy Eddy) | Mega Mini-Fridge Giveaway (Budweiser)

7/3: Red, White & Boom!

7/4: Fireworks!

7/5: Maikel Garcia Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom)

7/7: Pennant Giveaway #8 (Pepsi of Davenport)

7/8: T-Shirt Giveaway #7 (UnityPoint Health) | Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

7/9: Wrestling Night (Red Hot Chicago) | Pint Glass Giveaway #8 (Citrus Surfer)

7/10: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | City of Davenport Night #1

7/11: Logan Lee Bobblehead Giveaway (Cantrell's Towing & Recovery) | Faith & Family Night (Chick-fil-A)

7/12: T-Shirt Giveaway #8 (UnityPoint Health)

7/28: Pennant Giveaway #9 (Pepsi of Davenport)

7/29: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

7/30: Modern Woodmen Free Admission Night | Stress Relief Star Giveaway

7/31: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

8/1: Noah Cameron Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom)

8/2: T-Shirt Giveaway #9 (UnityPoint Health) | Hy-Vee Customer Appreciation Day #2

8/11: Pennant Giveaway #10 (Pepsi of Davenport)

8/12: One Step Printing School Supplies Drive Night | Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

8/13: Half-Price Ticket Night #2 (Modern Woodmen) | Pint Glass Giveaway #9 (WLLR)

8/14: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Disabilities Awareness Night + Food Drive

8/15: Metal Lunch Box Giveaway (Pepsi of Davenport)

8/16: T-Shirt Giveaway #10 (UnityPoint Health)

8/25: Pennant Giveaway #11 (Pepsi of Davenport)

8/26: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O) | Copa Jersey Auction

8/27: Pint Glass Giveaway #10 (Another Round)

8/28: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | City of Davenport Night #2 | Cancer Survivor Night (Iowa Health Care)

8/29: Jac Caglianone Bobblehead Giveaway (Bally's) | Free Amusements for Military (Pepsi of Davenport)

8/30: Biggest Giveaway of the Year!







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