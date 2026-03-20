Lake County Captains Present Annual Clear Vision Celebrity Softball Game Hosted by Denzel Ward

Published on March 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains announced today the Annual Clear Vision Celebrity Softball Game Hosted by Denzel Ward. The event will take place on Saturday, June 6 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, the home of the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m., with a pregame Home Run Derby set to begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Celebrity Softball Game scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Annual Clear Vision Celebrity Softball Game Hosted by Denzel Ward are on sale now at MiLB.com/lake-county.

A five-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Cleveland Browns, Denzel Ward has an immense connection to the state of Ohio.

The 28-year-old was born in Macedonia and graduated from Nordonia High School, where he was named the 2014 OHSAA Division II AP Co-Defensive Player of the Year and helped guide the Knights to a 2014 Division II State Runner-Up finish. He then starred at The Ohio State University from 2015-17, where he was named a 2017 Consensus First Team All-American for the Buckeyes. Following his collegiate career, Ward was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In addition to his impressive achievements on the field, Ward has made an incredible impact on the Northeast Ohio community. He has twice been named the Cleveland Browns nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award (2021 and 2024), which is given to an NFL player for both on-field and off-the-field excellence.

Last year's Celebrity Softball Game was yet another exciting night in Eastlake. After a thrilling Home Run Derby, which featured participants such as former Cleveland Browns return specialist Josh Cribbs and current Browns standouts Grant Delpit and Jerry Jeudy, many more stars took the field for the Celebrity Softball Game. Ward and many of his Browns teammates, including Pro Bowl quarterback Shedeur Sanders, fellow cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., and wide receiver Cedric Tillman gave fans an entertaining night to remember at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Annual Clear Vision Celebrity Softball Game has previously been hosted by former Browns Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku, former Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II, former Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and former Browns Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback Joe Haden. The annual event has featured many popular athletes in previous years, including former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic, 11-time Pro Bowl and four-time First Team All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and seven-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

More details regarding participating celebrities will be shared at a later date.







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