Wheeling Defeats Utah 6-1

Wheeling, West Virginia - The Wheeling Nailers scored 4 goals in the first period en route to a 6-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at WesBanco Arena.

Matt Alfaro and Austin Fyten each had 2 goals. Patrick McNally had 3 assists for the Nailers. Utah's lone goal was an AJ White power play goal on a pass from Riley Woods. Pat Cannone also got an assist to extend his point streak to 9 games. Wheeling went 3 for 4 on the power play, while Utah went 1 for 6.

With 9.1 seconds left a line brawl broke out, which included goaltenders Kevin Carr for Utah and Francois Brassard for Wheeling. Utah ended the game with 67 penalty minutes, while Wheeling had 81 penalty minutes.

The road trip continues as Utah is at Allen on Wednesday night at 6:05 pm MST. Utah is at Wichita on March 5th and 6th to complete the trip. Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on March 12th to start a 3 game weekend series vs Allen. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Nick Rivera (Wheeling) - 2 goals.

2. Patrick McNally (Wheeling) - 3 assists.

3. Francois Brassard (Wheeling) - 23 of 24 saves.

