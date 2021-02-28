Weninger, Beauregard Shine in Win vs. Rapid City

February 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Evan Weninger vs. the Rapid City Rush

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Evan Weninger vs. the Rapid City Rush(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon, claiming a 3-1 win against Rapid City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Anthony Beauregard finished with three points and Dean Stewart recorded his first power play goal of his career. Evan Weninger made a season-high 50 saves to earn his 10th win of the year.

The only goal of the first period came from Beauregard at 8:57. He took a errant pass off the left dasher, skated through center on an odd-man rush and beat Adam Carlson through the five-hole for his eighth of the year.

Beauregard added his second of the contest at 8:54 of the second to make it 2-0. Weninger made a nice save on one end and that led to a goal on the other. Stefan Fournier collected the puck in his own zone, carried through center, dropped it to Beauregard and he hammered a shot past Carlson.

The Thunder added a power play goal at 15:14 of the third to increase the lead to 3-0. Beauregard fired a shot from the right circle, the rebound banked off of Carlson to the left dot and Stewart fired it past him for his third of the year.

Rapid City got on the board at 17:32 and spoiled the shutout bid from Weninger. Andrew Sturtz scored a power play marker with a slapshot from the right circle to make it 3-1. The Rush pulled Carlson with two minutes left in regulation, but the Thunder skated away with the victory.

Wichita scored two power play goals for the first time in a game this season. Weninger stopped 50 of 51 shots, which is a new season-high for saves and shots allowed in a game. Beauregard finished with two goals and an assist and has points in 13 of his last 14 games.

The Thunder closes their four-game mini-series against Rapid City on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.