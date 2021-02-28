Coughler lifts Solar Bears to 4-1 win with hat trick

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jake Coughler scored three goals for his team's first hat trick of the season and Jerry D'Amigo enjoyed a three-point day as the Orlando Solar Bears (13-10-3-0) capped the week with a 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (10-11-1-1) by a 4-1 score on Sunday afternoon at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

D'Amigo opened the scoring for Orlando at 14:03 of the first period when Zack Andrusiak intercepted a pass in the Jacksonville zone and fed D'Amigo in the slot, who fired his fourth of the season past Kyle Keyser.

In the second period, Coughler and Tristin Langan teamed up for a give-and-go that Coughler finished at 12:49 for his 11th of the season.

Pascal Aquin got Jacksonville on the board at 3:51 of the third period, but Coughler responded with a power-play goal from the left circle at 7:20, and added another power-play tally with an empty net at 18:28 after the Icemen had pulled Keyser with Wacey Rabbit in the box.

Clint Windsor picked up his fifth win of the season for Orlando with a 28-for-29 afternoon; Keyser took the loss with a 17-for-20 effort.

THREE STARS:

1) Jake Coughler - ORL

2) Clint Windsor - ORL

3) Jerry D'Amigo - ORL

NOTABLES:

Coughler's hat trick was the first of his professional career; it was the first Solar Bears hat trick since Colby McAuley had three for Orlando on March 9, 2019 at Newfoundland

Coughler finished the month of February with 9 goals, which currently leads all ECHL skaters

Coughler had his third straight multi-point game, and now has a five-game point streak (7g-3a)

Langan (2g-10a) and Aaron Luchuk (3g-5a) each assisted on Coughler's first goal, extending their point streaks to eight games; Langan is currently tied for the league lead in February with 10 assists

Orlando is 4-1-1-0 against Jacksonville this season; the win moves Orlando back into third place in the Eastern Conference

The Solar Bears went 5-4-2-0 in the month of February

Orlando is 13-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals and 9-0-0-0 when leading after the second period

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

