Mavs Handle Business in Tulsa, Win 5-2 Sunday
February 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-2 Sunday at the BOK Center. Kris Myllari, Lane Scheidl, Adam Brady, Luke Bafia, and Darik Angeli netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday at 6:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Kris Myllari (2) at 0:25. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Nick Pastujov.
Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (7) at 15:59. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Marcus Crawford.
Shots: KC 10, TUL 16
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (2) at 16:07. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Brodie Reid.
Shots: KC 7, TUL 17
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Luke Bafia (2) at 4:16. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Adam Brady.
Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (4) at 4:39. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Nick Pastujov.
Tulsa goal: Brent Gates (6) at 11:41. Assisted by Justin Hamonic and Mike McKee.
Tulsa goal: Kyle Jenkins (1) 12:03. Assisted by Ian McNulty and Alex Brooks.
Shots: KC 8, TUL 9
Notes and Streaks
Darik Angeli, Marcus Crawford, Lane Scheidl, Nick Pastujov, and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.
Darik Angeli registered a multi-point game on one goal and two assists.
Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
Nick Pastujov registered a multi-point game on two assists.
Adam Brady registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
Bryan Lemos registered a multi-point game on two assists.
The Mavericks went one-for-six on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
