Mavs Handle Business in Tulsa, Win 5-2 Sunday

TULSA, Okla. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-2 Sunday at the BOK Center. Kris Myllari, Lane Scheidl, Adam Brady, Luke Bafia, and Darik Angeli netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday at 6:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Kris Myllari (2) at 0:25. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Nick Pastujov.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (7) at 15:59. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Marcus Crawford.

Shots: KC 10, TUL 16

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (2) at 16:07. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Brodie Reid.

Shots: KC 7, TUL 17

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Luke Bafia (2) at 4:16. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Adam Brady.

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (4) at 4:39. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Nick Pastujov.

Tulsa goal: Brent Gates (6) at 11:41. Assisted by Justin Hamonic and Mike McKee.

Tulsa goal: Kyle Jenkins (1) 12:03. Assisted by Ian McNulty and Alex Brooks.

Shots: KC 8, TUL 9

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli, Marcus Crawford, Lane Scheidl, Nick Pastujov, and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.

Darik Angeli registered a multi-point game on one goal and two assists.

Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

Nick Pastujov registered a multi-point game on two assists.

Adam Brady registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

Bryan Lemos registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went one-for-six on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.

