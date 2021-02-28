Mavericks Defeat Oilers in Rubber Match

February 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - Tulsa came up short on home ice, falling to the Mavericks 5-2 at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon.

Kris Myllari wasted no time putting the Mavericks on the board, ripping a slap shot from just inside the line and finding twine 25 seconds in. Lane Scheidl extended Kansas City's lead to 2-0 with 4:01 left in the period, pouncing on a fortuitous power-play bounce before hammering the puck home.

Adam Brady scored the lone goal of the middle frame at the 16:07 mark, shoveling a backhander inside the short-side post - putting his team up 3-0.

Luke Bafia scored the first of four total third-period goals 4:16 in, rifling his chance from the slot, beating Devin Williams to put Kansas City up by four. Darik Angeli deposited a toe drag 23 seconds later, elevating the Mavericks to a 5-0 score line. Brent Gates spoiled Matt Ginn's shutout, sniping the goaltender over the shoulder, positioning the Oilers within four 11:41 into the third period. Kyle Jenkins fired home his first professional goal 22 seconds after Gates' tally, clawing the Oilers to a 5-2 finish.

The Oilers have their longest break of the season, sitting idle until March 10 - a weeknight tilt against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Oilers then play the Thunder at the same time and place on March 12 and March 13 before heading home to the BOK Center for a 4:05 p.m. showdown on March 14.

The game was the 900th career game behind the bench for Oilers' head coach Rob Murray. Murray has won three Brabham Cups and a Kelly Cup during his ECHL tenure. The former NHLer has earned several individual awards in the ECHL as well, including the 2012 John Brophy Coach of the Year Award and 2018-19 ECHL General Manager of the year honors. The 2018-19 season was the first division title for the Oilers since 1975-76. The 900-game man was also the head coach of the Providence Bruins of the AHL when Boston won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.