Komets Hand Indy Back to Back Losses

February 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their eighth game in 12 days and third straight against the Fort Wayne Komets, the Fuel were looking to get back on the winning track after losing 8-1 on Saturday night. Giving up a goal in the first period and two in the second, the Fuel were eventually handed back-to-back losses by Fort Wayne to close out the weekend.

Taking the lead early in the first period, Fort Wayne's Anthony Nellis got behind the Fuel defense and beat Fuel goaltender Billy Christopoulos on a small breakaway. Through the remainder of the opening period, Indy would be outshot 13-6 by the Komets, sending the team into the locker room down by a goal.

Justin Vaive would give the Komets a 2-0 lead early in the second period when he jumped on a Fuel turnover and fired a wrist shot past Christopoulos. Outshot by the Komets 4-1 through the first half of the second period, Indy struggled to get anything going. Fort Wayne would score their third goal of the game on the rush when Jackson Leef wristed a puck past Christopoulos. The Komets would hold on to that lead for the remainder of the period, going into the locker room leading 3-0.

Although earning a short power play midway through the third period, Indy wouldn't be able to score on their pair of shots on Louis-Phillip Guindon. Indy would be tasked with killing off multiple penalties at the end of the third period, causing them to eventually fall 3-0 to the Komets on Sunday afternoon.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.