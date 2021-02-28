ECHL Transactions - February 28

February 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 28, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Carlos Fornaris, F

South Carolina:

Sean Bonar, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Travis Howe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Curtis Leonard, D activated from reserve

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Boka, D placed on reserve

Delete Mathieu Brodeur, D placed on reserve

Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve [2/27]

Indy:

Add Darian Skeoch, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from reserve

Add Cedric Lacroix, F activated from reserve

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Wyse, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve [2/27]

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on reserve [2/27]

Jacksonville:

Add Calder Brooks, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Abbott Girduckis, F activated from reserve

Delete Biagio Lerario, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Critchlow, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)

Orlando:

Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Max Gottlieb, D returned from bereavement leave

Delete Max Gottlieb, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Add Kyle Jenkins, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve

Delete Danny Moynihan, F placed on reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.