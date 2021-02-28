ECHL Transactions - February 28
February 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 28, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Carlos Fornaris, F
South Carolina:
Sean Bonar, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Travis Howe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Curtis Leonard, D activated from reserve
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Delete Nick Boka, D placed on reserve
Delete Mathieu Brodeur, D placed on reserve
Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve [2/27]
Indy:
Add Darian Skeoch, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from reserve
Add Cedric Lacroix, F activated from reserve
Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Wyse, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve [2/27]
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on reserve [2/27]
Jacksonville:
Add Calder Brooks, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Abbott Girduckis, F activated from reserve
Delete Biagio Lerario, F placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Critchlow, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Orlando:
Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Max Gottlieb, D returned from bereavement leave
Delete Max Gottlieb, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Stephan Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Add Kyle Jenkins, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve
Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve
Delete Danny Moynihan, F placed on reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
