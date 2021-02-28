Mavericks Defeat Tulsa on Front Line Workers Night

February 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-1 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brodie Reid, Marcus Crawford, and Nick Pastujov netted goals for the Mavericks. Goaltender Matt Ginn stopped 22 of 23 shots. The Mavericks return to action Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (14) at 16:48. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Matt Ginn.

Shots: KC 10, TUL 3

Second Period

Tulsa goal: Vincent Marleau (1) at 2:50. Assisted by Alex Kromm.

Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (3) at 11:02. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Zach Osburn.

Shots: KC 9, TUL 15

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (1) at 16:10. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Lane Scheidl.

Shots: KC 15, TUL 5

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli, Marcus Crawford, and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games

Darik Angeli registered a multi-point game on two assists.

Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went one-for-six on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.