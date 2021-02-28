Special Teams Leads Greenville over Allen

Allen, Texas- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), lost the third and final game of the series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, by a score of 6-4 on Saturday night, in front of a crowd of 2,754.

Greenville went three for five on the power play, scoring two of their three power play goals in the third period. The Americans cashed in on one of their six opportunities

Les Lancaster opened the scoring 23 seconds into the game scoring his seventh of the season to put Allen up 1-0. Greenville responded with three unanswered goals in the first to take a 3-1 lead. Dyson Stevenson (1) and Joseph Garreffa (7) scored forty seconds apart in the second period to even the game at 3-3 after two periods

Penalties sealed the Americans fate in the third period as back to back power play goals gave Greenville a 5-3 lead. Joshua Lammon added his seventh of the year at the 13:29 mark to cut the lead to 5-4, but the Americans were unable to capitalize on a five-minute power play late in the game and dropped the series finale 6-4.

The Americans next home game is on Wednesday, March 3rd against the Utah Grizzlies.

