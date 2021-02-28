Solar Bears Shine over Icemen with 4-1 Win

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen were unable to capitalize on their offensive pressure, while Orlando's Jake Coughler netted a hat trick as the Solar Bears defeated the Icemen 4-1 at Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday afternoon.

Both Jacksonville and Orlando came out flying, leaving off where they left off yesterday. There was a lot of high intensity, back and forth play. Nolan Valleau of the Solar Bears committed the game's first penalty, as he was sent off for holding. Orlando was able to fend off the Icemen power play and shortly after Orlando forward Jerry D'Amigo scored off of a wrist shot from the slot. Each team managed six shots on goal, with Orlando owning the only goal, heading into the second period.

The second period was much like the first as a lot of the play was back and forth. However, the Icemen dominated in offensive zone pressure, outshooting Orlando 16-4 in the period. Despite all of the pressure, Orlando goaltender Clint Windsor was outstanding, stopping all 16 shots faced in the period. With 7:00 minutes to go in the period, Orlando capitalized off of a broken play as Jake Coughler was able to corral a cross crease pass to make it 2-0. At the end of two periods, the Icemen lead in shots on goal 22-10.

The Icemen started off the third period on a high note. After a few minutes of heavy offensive zone pressure, Icemen forward Pascal Aquin buried the rebound to get the Icemen back into the game. Moments later, Orlando forward Jake Coughler scored a power play goal, right off the face-off to give Orlando a 3-1 lead.

The Icemen continued to generate opportunities, but Orlando forward Jake Coughler netted an empty net goal for his third goal of the game to go up 4-1 and seal the game for the Solar Bears. The Icemen had their opportunities, as they led in shots on goal 29-21.

The Icemen head to Charleston, South Carolina to take on the South Carolina Stingrays in a triple header on March 3rd, March 5th and March 6th. The next Icemen home games are March 11th and March 12th versus the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

