Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Making a Habit of Sudden-Death Overtime
November 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Nov. 1 - PENGUINS 4 at Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pulled out a shootout victory in a tense game against its turnpike rival. The Penguins built a 3-0 lead on goals by Sam Lafferty, Stefan Noesen and Anthony Angello, but the Phantoms stormed back and forced overtime. In the shootout session, the Penguins were perfect, using conversions from Noesen and Joseph Blandisi to get the win.
Saturday, Nov. 2 - PENGUINS 3 at Springfield 4 (SO)
Despite out-shooting the Thunderbirds, 44-22, in regulation and overtime, the Penguins' never managed to dispatch of their opponent and lost in a six-round shootout. Blandisi tallied twice for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in regulation, and Dustin Tokarski recorded 19 saves in his Penguins debut.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Nov. 6 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
The Pens and Phantoms reset for a rematch of their bout from Friday. The season series is even at one win apiece for both sides, and both of the previous games were on Lehigh Valley's home ice. The Penguins are 19-10-1-2 all-time at PPL Center.
Friday, Nov. 8 - PENGUINS at Utica
The AHL's top two goal scorers go head-to-head when the Penguins visit the Comets. Stefan Noesen leads the league with 11 goals, while Utica's Reid Boucher sits in second place with 10 tallies. Seven of the last nine games between the Penguins and Comets were decided by one goal and five of those games went to overtime.
Saturday, Nov. 9 - PENGUINS vs. Syracuse
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton squares off with Syracuse for the first time this season, and it will be Stranger Things Night at Mohegan Sun Arena. The two clubs split their season series last year and both of those games required overtime.
Ice Chips
- Stefan Noesen joins Chris Minard (2008-09) as the only players to score 10 or more goals in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first 10 games of a season. However, Noesen is the first player in team history to score 10 goals in his first 10 games as a Penguin.
- Noesen has scored the most goals in the AHL (11), and he is also tied for the second-highest point total in the league (14).
- Andrew Agozzino is on a seven-game point streak, amassing eight points (3G-7A) in that time.
- Rookie defenseman Jon Lizotte is on a career-high four-game point streak, and he has recorded back-to-back multi-point games.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hartford 12 8 1 0 3 19 .792
2. Springfield 12 8 4 0 0 16 .667
3. Providence 13 7 4 0 2 16 .615
4. Hershey 12 6 4 1 1 14 .583
5. Lehigh Valley 10 4 2 1 3 12 .600
6. PENGUINS 11 5 4 1 1 12 .545
7. Charlotte 10 4 5 1 0 9 .450
8. Bridgeport 12 2 7 2 1 7 .292
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Stefan Noesen 11 11 3 12
Andrew Agozzino 10 3 8 11
David Warsofksy 11 1 8 9
Sam Miletic 11 1 5 6
Jon Lizotte* 10 0 6 6
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Casey DeSmith 8 4-3-0 3.36 .882 0
Emil Larmi* 3 1-1-1 4.05 .882 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Nov. 6 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 7 Utica Adirondack Bank Center 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 9 Syracuse Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Tue, Oct. 31 (C) Sam Lafferty Reassigned by PIT
Tue, Oct. 31 (RW) Brandon Hawkins Reassigned to WHL
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
DATE LOCATION TIME
Wed, Nov. 6 Pre-game Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.
GAME PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Thu, Nov. 7 Practice Adirondack Bank Center 1:15 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 8 Pre-game Adirondack Bank Center 11:15 a.m.
GAME Adirondack Bank Center 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 9 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.
GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 10 DAY OFF
Mon, Nov. 11 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.
