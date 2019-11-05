Roadrunners to Make November Community Appearances

November 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the following appearances within the Tucson community for the upcoming weeks:

On Wednesday, November 6, players will be visiting Diamond Children's Medical Center, visiting with kids and their families.

On Monday, November 11, players and front office staff will be cooking and serving lunch to a long-term care unit at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System facility.

On Tuesday, November 12, players will be visiting students at schools throughout the Tucson community.The Roadrunners are committed to giving back to the Tucson community and look forward to serving and visiting kids, students, fans and families.

