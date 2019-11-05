Free IceHogs Tickets for Military Members on Saturday, November 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are offering all active and former military members a free ticket to the team's annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 16 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The Hogs are offering the free tickets as a "thank you" for our military members' service to our country.

SATURDAY, NOV. 16 vs. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night: The IceHogs will celebrate the men and women of our armed forces with several special tributes throughout the evening. All active and former military members will receive a free ticket to Saturday's game with valid ID and can also take advantage of a discounted ticket price of just $11 for their friends and family.

Military members can pick up their free ticket and $11 companion tickets in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office. Valid military ID must be presented at time of ticket redemption.

IceHogs Camo Socks Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pair of camo IceHogs socks, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions.

Air Force Recruit Swear-In Ceremony: The Air Force will honor its class of new recruits with a special swear-in ceremony during the first intermission of Saturday's game. The Air Force recruits will also make an on-ice presentation of the American flag during the National Anthem.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. Toronto Marlies | 10:30 a.m.

The Rockford IceHogs host their annual School Day Game when they take on the Toronto Marlies at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The contest will feature a spelling bee on the video board with Hogs players and clips of the team telling stories of their favorite memories from their school days.

