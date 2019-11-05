Free IceHogs Tickets for Military Members on Saturday, November 16
November 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are offering all active and former military members a free ticket to the team's annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 16 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The Hogs are offering the free tickets as a "thank you" for our military members' service to our country.
SATURDAY, NOV. 16 vs. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS
Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Military Appreciation Night: The IceHogs will celebrate the men and women of our armed forces with several special tributes throughout the evening. All active and former military members will receive a free ticket to Saturday's game with valid ID and can also take advantage of a discounted ticket price of just $11 for their friends and family.
Military members can pick up their free ticket and $11 companion tickets in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office. Valid military ID must be presented at time of ticket redemption.
IceHogs Camo Socks Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pair of camo IceHogs socks, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions.
Air Force Recruit Swear-In Ceremony: The Air Force will honor its class of new recruits with a special swear-in ceremony during the first intermission of Saturday's game. The Air Force recruits will also make an on-ice presentation of the American flag during the National Anthem.
Next Home Game: Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. Toronto Marlies | 10:30 a.m.
The Rockford IceHogs host their annual School Day Game when they take on the Toronto Marlies at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The contest will feature a spelling bee on the video board with Hogs players and clips of the team telling stories of their favorite memories from their school days.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2019
- Iowa Wild Recalls Dmitry Sokolov from Allen - Iowa Wild
- Admirals to Host 8,000 Kids for Baird School Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- Free IceHogs Tickets for Military Members on Saturday, November 16 - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Weekly #5: Hershey Braces for Divisional Foes this Weekend - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners to Make November Community Appearances - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Coyotes Recall Capobianco from Tucson; Assign Chaput to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Red Wings Recall McIlrath, Griffins Call up McCrea - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Name Airman First Class Leonard J. Graf Honorary Captain for Military Appreciation Night November 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Home Friday and Saturday for Two Big Promotions - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals to Hold Three Drives this Holiday Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Benefiting Upstate Cancer Center November 16 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Return to the Van for Three Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Washington Capitals' John Carlson Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - Hershey Bears
- Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Making a Habit of Sudden-Death Overtime - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Washington Capitals' John Carlson Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 5 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Free IceHogs Tickets for Military Members on Saturday, November 16
- Day of the Dead Night, Skate with the Hogs Highlight Weekend Slate
- Hogs Host First Dog Days & Winning Weekdays Wednesday at BMO
- IceHogs to Host Day of the Dead Night on November 2 at the BMO
- Get Discounted Tickets, Win Dach Autographed Jersey Friday