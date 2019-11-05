Condors Home Friday and Saturday for Two Big Promotions
November 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Coming off two wins over the weekend, the Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday. Every Friday night is $2 Beers & $1 Hot Dogs. Saturday features a 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing specialty jersey auction and patriotic caps just $5. Click here to watch all the fun this weekend.
Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
$2 BEERS & $1 HOT DOGS - Friday, Nov. 8 - 7 p.m.
Presented by 96.9 La Caliente and Temblor Brewing Company
Temblor Brewing "Kern County Premium Lager" and "Streets of Bakersfield IPA" are just $2 through the end of the first intermission
Hot dogs are just $1
Bakersfield will debut their new orange alternate jerseys which will be worn for the first time
The Condors host the San Diego Gulls (AHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks)
Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.
MOON LANDING JERSEY / PATRIOTIC NIGHT - Saturday, Nov. 9 - 7 p.m.
Presented by 107.9 KUZZ and SC Architect
It is the first specialty jersey night of the season as the team will wear 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing jerseys which will be auctioned to benefit local charities through the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) at the game
Jersey features include a space-themed Condors crest and imagery of the first walk on the moon
A limited amount of Golden Ticket Raffles are still available; only 100 tickets will be sold at $30 each for a chance to win an "Apollo 11" authentic game issued jersey; raffle will be drawn on Saturday (do not need to be present to win)
Everyone in attendance can enter into a raffle to win one game issued jersey to be given away with multiple jerseys available via silent auction on the concourse
Fans can purchase up to two Condors space-themed hats (two different styles) at this game only for $5 each
Interactive exhibits from NASA include an Apollo Guidance Computer and control stick along with a pressure suit & vacuum chamber demonstration
The Condors host the San Jose Barracuda (AHL Affiliate: San Jose Sharks)
Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members); puck drops at 7 p.m. GET INTO BOTH GAMES THIS WEEKEND AND TEDDY BEAR TOSS WITH A 3-PACK!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2019
- Syracuse Crunch Name Airman First Class Leonard J. Graf Honorary Captain for Military Appreciation Night November 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Home Friday and Saturday for Two Big Promotions - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals to Hold Three Drives this Holiday Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Benefiting Upstate Cancer Center November 16 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Return to the Van for Three Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Washington Capitals' John Carlson Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - Hershey Bears
- Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Making a Habit of Sudden-Death Overtime - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Washington Capitals' John Carlson Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 5 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.