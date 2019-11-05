Condors Home Friday and Saturday for Two Big Promotions

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Coming off two wins over the weekend, the Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday. Every Friday night is $2 Beers & $1 Hot Dogs. Saturday features a 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing specialty jersey auction and patriotic caps just $5. Click here to watch all the fun this weekend.

Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

$2 BEERS & $1 HOT DOGS - Friday, Nov. 8 - 7 p.m.

Presented by 96.9 La Caliente and Temblor Brewing Company

Temblor Brewing "Kern County Premium Lager" and "Streets of Bakersfield IPA" are just $2 through the end of the first intermission

Hot dogs are just $1

Bakersfield will debut their new orange alternate jerseys which will be worn for the first time

The Condors host the San Diego Gulls (AHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks)

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.

MOON LANDING JERSEY / PATRIOTIC NIGHT - Saturday, Nov. 9 - 7 p.m.

Presented by 107.9 KUZZ and SC Architect

It is the first specialty jersey night of the season as the team will wear 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing jerseys which will be auctioned to benefit local charities through the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) at the game

Jersey features include a space-themed Condors crest and imagery of the first walk on the moon

A limited amount of Golden Ticket Raffles are still available; only 100 tickets will be sold at $30 each for a chance to win an "Apollo 11" authentic game issued jersey; raffle will be drawn on Saturday (do not need to be present to win)

Everyone in attendance can enter into a raffle to win one game issued jersey to be given away with multiple jerseys available via silent auction on the concourse

Fans can purchase up to two Condors space-themed hats (two different styles) at this game only for $5 each

Interactive exhibits from NASA include an Apollo Guidance Computer and control stick along with a pressure suit & vacuum chamber demonstration

The Condors host the San Jose Barracuda (AHL Affiliate: San Jose Sharks)

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members); puck drops at 7 p.m. GET INTO BOTH GAMES THIS WEEKEND AND TEDDY BEAR TOSS WITH A 3-PACK!

