Syracuse Crunch Name Airman First Class Leonard J. Graf Honorary Captain for Military Appreciation Night November 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to name Airman First Class Leonard J. Graf honorary captain for Military Appreciation Night presented by Falso Service Experts on Friday, Nov. 8.

Graf, 90, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in August 1948. After basic training at Shepard Air Force Base, he attended A&E Mechanics School at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. He completed his training and was assigned to the Second Air Rescue Squadron at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. During the Korean War, he served aboard an SB-17G Rescue Aircraft as a rescue spotter and mechanic.

Graf is also a lifelong hockey fan and was among the original group of investors in 1967 to bring the EHL's Syracuse Blazers to Syracuse. He continued to be involved with the Blazers through the 1970s in various roles behind the scenes.

From 1970 to 1980, Graf was a youth hockey coach with the Midstate Youth Hockey Association. His passion for the game inspired four of his sons to become youth hockey coaches with three still actively coaching. Throughout the 1970s and 80s, Graf was also the co-owner and operator of the Shove Rink Hockey Pro Shop, providing equipment and skate sharpening services to local youth hockey players and skaters.

Graf has been a fixture at the local rinks watching his children and grandchildren grow up playing the sport he loves. He has been a fan of the Syracuse Crunch since the early seasons and continues to attend games whenever possible.

Graf has been married to the love of his life, Jean (Wharton) Graf, for 66 years. They met as pen pals while Graf was serving overseas during the Korean War. They are the proud parents of nine children and have 21 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The Military Appreciation Game will feature a special pregame ceremony and the Crunch will wear camouflage specialty jerseys with a postgame auction of select jerseys. Camouflage mystery pucks will also be on sale at a table on the concourse for $10. Additional information about the opening ceremony and postgame jersey auction will be announced at a later date.

