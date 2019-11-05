Iowa Wild Recalls Dmitry Sokolov from Allen
November 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Dmitry Sokolov from the Allen Americans of the ECHL.
Sokolov, 21 (4/14/98), skated in two games for the Americans, recording a goal. The 6-foot, 210-pound native of Omsk, Russia, has recorded 31 points (17g, 14a) in 63 games for Iowa in parts of three seasons. He ranked first among rookies in goals (16) and power-play goals (6) and second in points (30) in 2018-19.
Sokolov previously spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2015-2018, playing for the Sudbury Wolves and Barrie Colts. He amassed 220 points (128g, 92a) in 196 games, including netting 50 goals in 2017-18, which led the entire OHL.
Minnesota selected Sokolov in the seventh round (196th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on May 2, 2018.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
