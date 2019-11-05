Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Benefiting Upstate Cancer Center November 16
November 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night benefiting Upstate Cancer Center on Saturday, Nov. 16 when the team plays the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.
As part of Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night, fans will have the opportunity to display the names of family and friends who have fought cancer on two dasherboard signs. Fans may submit names through a form on the Crunch website now through Sunday, Nov. 10.
Additionally, the Crunch will wear lavender specialty jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off to raise money for the Upstate Cancer Center. Additional information about the jersey auction and Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night will be announced at a later date.
The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000 square foot center dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology available in the area. Upstate's cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2019
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Benefiting Upstate Cancer Center November 16 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Return to the Van for Three Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Washington Capitals' John Carlson Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - Hershey Bears
- Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Making a Habit of Sudden-Death Overtime - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Washington Capitals' John Carlson Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 5 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Benefiting Upstate Cancer Center November 16
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears
- Crunch Edged by Bears, 4-2
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Luke Witkowski to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Take Down Binghamton Devils, 3-2