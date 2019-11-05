Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Benefiting Upstate Cancer Center November 16

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night benefiting Upstate Cancer Center on Saturday, Nov. 16 when the team plays the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.

As part of Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night, fans will have the opportunity to display the names of family and friends who have fought cancer on two dasherboard signs. Fans may submit names through a form on the Crunch website now through Sunday, Nov. 10.

Additionally, the Crunch will wear lavender specialty jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off to raise money for the Upstate Cancer Center. Additional information about the jersey auction and Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night will be announced at a later date.

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000 square foot center dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology available in the area. Upstate's cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse.

