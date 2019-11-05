Washington Capitals' John Carlson Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month

November 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that John Carlson of the Washington Capitals has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for October.

Carlson was named the First Star of the Month by the National Hockey League after pacing all NHL defensemen with seven goals, 16 assists and 23 points - good for third in the entire league in scoring - in 14 games for Washington to begin the 2019-20 season. He recorded points in 12 of his 14 appearances and had eight multiple-point efforts, helping the Capitals race to the top of the league standings with a 9-2-3 record.

A native of Natick, Mass., Carlson was a first-round choice by Washington in the 2008 NHL Draft and made his pro debut as a 19-year-old during the 2009 Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Hershey Bears to a championship. In 2009-10, Carlson tallied 39 points and a plus-37 rating in 48 regular-season games with Hershey to earn a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic and a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team, and he later scored the game-winning goal in the Bears' Calder Cup clinching victory to secure their second consecutive title.

An NHL All-Star in 2019 and a United States Olympian in 2014, Carlson has collected 426 points in 702 NHL games and won a Stanley Cup championship with Washington in 2018.

Currently in use in 10 AHL arenas, Eaton's Ephesus LED sports lighting product line provides optimal lighting that illuminates more uniformly on the playing surface and offers an improved stage for players and fans. The system is easy to install, requires little to no maintenance for years and offers the lowest total operating costs compared to other traditional sports lighting systems. For more information, visit www.eaton.com/ephesus.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.