Admirals to Hold Three Drives this Holiday Season
November 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will host three drives at upcoming games this holiday season. Those drives will collect winter clothing and apparel, food, and toys and the items will donated to local charities for distribution to the needy.
For each of the drives fans who bring an item will receive a special offer for Buy-One-Get-One Free tickets to a future Admirals game. In addition, all fans who make a donation are then eligible to enter into a random drawing to win an exclusive VIP Admirals Experience.
Game: November 13 vs. Chicago, 7 pm
Item: Winter Apparel Drive specifically hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and coats.
Charity: United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County
Game: November 27 vs. Manitoba, 7 pm
Item: Non-perishable Food
Charity: Hunger Task Force
Game: Friday, December 6 vs. Iowa, 7 pm
Item: Toy Drive
Charity: Kapco's Kids 2 Kids Christmas
Fans can purchase tickets to these, or any Admirals games, by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550, logging on to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, or by visiting the team's office in the basement of the Milwaukee Theatre at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.
