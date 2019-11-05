Crunch Weekly

LAST WEEK

Fri., Nov. 1 - Crunch vs. Bridgeport - W, 5-1 Sat., Nov. 2 - Crunch vs. Binghamton - W, 3-2 Sun., Nov. 3 - Crunch at Hershey - L, 4-2

THIS WEEK

Fri., Nov. 8 - Crunch vs. Belleville - 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9 - Crunch at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - 7:05 p.m. Mon., Nov. 11 - Crunch at Utica - 3 p.m.

CRUNCH OPEN BUSIEST MONTH WITH FOUR POINTS

The Crunch began November-their most game-heavy month of the season-with a pair of wins and four of six possible points in a three-in-three weekend. Syracuse pushed its remarkable November points streak to 17 games (15-0-2-0) dating back to 2017 before losing in regulation Sunday in Hershey.

The Crunch won both home games during Week 5. They blitzed the Bridgeport Sound Tigers with three goals in 57 seconds-including two goals in five seconds-during the third period to pull away with a 5-1 win Friday night. Then Syracuse scored three goals on four shots in the first period Saturday night, defeating ex-Crunch goaltender Louis Domingue and the Binghamton Devils, 3-2, for their 17th win in 21 tries against the Devils since they moved to Binghamton. Sunday, the Crunch dropped the weekend finale in Hershey, 4-2, snapping a three-game winning streak.

The Crunch begin a stretch of six games in nine days with two weekend matches in Week 6.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cory Conacher tied for the team lead with three points (1g, 2a) in Week 5. He opened the week with a primary assist both Friday and Saturday and then pulled the Crunch within a goal with a third-period strike in Sunday's loss against the Bears. The veteran winger has points in eight of the Crunch's first 10 games this season, pacing the team with nine points (4g, 5a). He recorded his 300th career AHL point with an assist Saturday against Binghamton.

With a point in all three games, the 29-year-old has points in his last 13 games played during the month of November; last year he recorded points in the final 10 games of the month and used that surge to win CCM/AHL Player of the Month.

***

Daniel Walcott ended Week 5 with three points (1g, 2a) in three games. He started the week with a bang, notching a goal and assist in Friday's win over Bridgeport. The goal gave the Crunch a 2-1 lead in the second period and stood as the game-winning goal-the fifth of his AHL career.

It was his first goal since April 13, 2018-a span of 566 days-after being limited to just five games during the 2018-19 season due to two different shoulder injuries. He has three points in five games this season.

MAKING MOVES

Last week brought a handful of transactions for the organization, headlined by the trade of goaltender Louis Domingue to the Devils organization just before puck drop Friday night. In response, the Crunch signed Cicero-North Syracuse High School hockey head coach Dan Jones to an ATO to serve as Scott Wedgewood's backup Friday night. Then the Lightning reassigned Spencer Martin, who made his Crunch debut Sunday, from Orlando. Monday, the Crunch recalled Zach Fucale from the Solar Bears as Wedgewood heads to Sweden during the Lightning's Global Series games versus Buffalo this week.

UPCOMING: BELLEVILLE, WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON

The Crunch begin a six-game in nine-day stretch with two weekend games in Week 6.

Syracuse hosts Belleville Friday night for the team's Military Appreciation Night presented by Falso Service Experts. The Crunch will honor veterans and active military members by offering complimentary tickets. For more information, fans can visit www.syracusecrunch.com. It's the first match of a six-game season series between the Crunch and Senators (4-6-0-0); last season the Crunch went 4-1-0-1 in the series to push their all-time record against Belleville to 10-1-1-2.

Saturday opens a three-game road span for the Crunch, as they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the only time this season. Fresh off of winning a Calder Cup in Charlotte, head coach Mike Vellucci now leads the Penguins, who are 5-4-1-1 to begin the season. Last year, both meetings were decided in overtime with the home team winning both matches by 4-3 scores.

WEEK 5 RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 1 | Game 8 vs. Bridgeport | W, 5-1 Bridgeport 0 1 0 - 1 Shots: 7-6-3-16 PP: 0/3 Syracuse 0 2 3 - 5 Shots: 10-12-7-29 PP: 0/2 2nd Period-Stephens 1 (Katchouk), 4:06. Walcott 1 (Somppi, Raddysh), 18:27. 3rd Period-Valleau 2 (Conacher, Yan), 1:12. Somppi 2 (Raddysh, Walcott), 2:04. Stephens 2 (Unassisted), 2:09. . . . Wedgewood 2-1-1 (16 shots-15 saves). A-4,917

Saturday, Nov. 2 | Game 9 vs. Binghamton | W, 3-2 Binghamton 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 14-7-6-27 PP: 0/7 Syracuse 3 0 0 - 3 Shots: 4-19-7-30 PP: 3/6 1st Period-Mueller 3 (Barré-Boulet), 6:17 (PP). Barré-Boulet 5 (Conacher, Gaunce), 7:27 (PP). Somppi 3 (Foote, Smith), 10:47 (PP). . . . Wedgewood 3-1-1 (27 shots-25 saves). A-5,576

Sunday, Nov. 3 | Game 10 at Hershey | L, 4-2 Syracuse 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 6-6-8-20 PP: 0/3 Hershey 2 1 1 - 4 Shots: 10-9-5-24 PP: 0/4 1st Period-Martel 3 (Colton, Walcott), 15:54. 3rd Period-Conacher 4 (Gaunce, Colton), 11:37. . . . Martin 0-1-0 (23 shots-20 saves). A-6,532

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev) Power Play 24.4% (11-for-45) 5th (5th) Penalty Kill 90.9% (40-for-44) 5th (T-8th) Goals For 3.50 GFA (35) 8th (T-5th) Goals Against 3.70 GAA (37) T-25th (30th) Shots For 28.00 SF/G (280) 29th (22nd) Shots Against 27.90 SA/G (279) 8th (23rd) Penalty Minutes 11.10 PIM/G (111) 24th (25th)

Category

Leader Points 9 Conacher Goals 5 Barré-Boulet Assists 6 Foote, Gaunce, Schenn PIM 11 Conacher Plus/Minus +2 Somppi, Yan Wins 3 Wedgewood GAA 3.08 Martin Save % 0.881 Wedgewood

