Admirals to Host 8,000 Kids for Baird School Game
November 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI-The Admirals are expecting over 8,000 school kids and teachers when they play host to the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday morning at 10:30 at Panther Arena in the first Baird School Day Game this season.
"We can't wait for another Baird School Game on Wednesday morning," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "We look forward to these games because kids bring amazing energy into the building and we like to show them that an Admirals game can be a great learning experience in addition to a fun place to yell, scream and have a fantastic time."
The age range will included students as young as kindergarten all the way through high school. Students in elementary and middle school will receive a workbook covering subjects like math, science, geography, and health as they pertain to hockey in general and the Admirals specifically. High school students will be given a private presentation before the doors to Panther Arena open from team executives to learn about how the Admirals function from a business perspective, including promotions, ticket sales, and social media.
While the game is geared towards the kids, adults are also more than welcome and tickets for non-school folks start at just $6.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2019
- Iowa Wild Recalls Dmitry Sokolov from Allen - Iowa Wild
- Admirals to Host 8,000 Kids for Baird School Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- Free IceHogs Tickets for Military Members on Saturday, November 16 - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Weekly #5: Hershey Braces for Divisional Foes this Weekend - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners to Make November Community Appearances - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Coyotes Recall Capobianco from Tucson; Assign Chaput to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Red Wings Recall McIlrath, Griffins Call up McCrea - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Name Airman First Class Leonard J. Graf Honorary Captain for Military Appreciation Night November 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Home Friday and Saturday for Two Big Promotions - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals to Hold Three Drives this Holiday Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Benefiting Upstate Cancer Center November 16 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Return to the Van for Three Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Washington Capitals' John Carlson Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - Hershey Bears
- Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Making a Habit of Sudden-Death Overtime - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Washington Capitals' John Carlson Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 5 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.