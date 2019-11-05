Coyotes Recall Capobianco from Tucson; Assign Chaput to Roadrunners

November 5, 2019 - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Kyle Capobianco from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes also assigned forward Michael Chaput to the Roadrunners.

The 22-year-old Capobianco has scored a goal in nine career NHL games with the Coyotes. He has also recorded two assists in three games with the Roadrunners this season. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON registered 7-25-32 and 51 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 games with the Roadrunners in 2018-19.

Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.

The 27-year-old Chaput has registered 5-1-6 and four penalty minutes (PIM) in nine games with the Roadrunners this season.

