Weekend Preview: September 27 & 28

Victoria Royals centre Caleb Matthews

(Victoria Royals)

Victoria, B.C - The Royals are embarking on their first road trip of the season as they head to Kelowna and Kamloops where they will face the Kelowna Rockets on Friday September 27th at 7:05pm at Prospera Place, and the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday September 28th at 6:00pm at the Sandman Centre.

The Royals are coming out of their opening set of games against the Tri-City Americans with a record of 1W-0L-1OTL, where they earned three of four available points during the first weekend of the WHL regular season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Keaton Verhoeff - The six-foot-four blueliner from Fort Saskatchewan, AB, was named WHL Rookie of the Week after the Royals opening weekend. Verhoeff scored three goals and one assist for four points in two games against the Americans, including the game-winning goal in overtime during the team's home opener.

KELOWNA

Caden Price - The 19-year-old prospect from Saskatoon, SK, is returning to the Rockets after spending time with the Seattle Kraken during their training camp. The defenceman was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Kraken and posted 55 total points in 62 games last season with Kelowna.

RETURNING PLAYERS

The Royals have four players returning from NHL training camps in time for this weekend's games. Nate Misskey, who was drafted in the fifth round, 143rd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks has returned from their camp. Markus Loponen, who was drafted in the fifth round, 155th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets has returned from their camp. Deagan McMillan who was invited to the Vancouver Canucks training camp has returned, as well as Reggie Newman who was invited to the Utah Hockey Club training camp has returned as well.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (1W-0L-1OTL-3P) 5th in Western Conference

KELOWNA - (0W-1L-0OTL-0P) 10th in Western Conference

KAMLOOPS - (0W-1L-0OTL-0P) 11th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sept. 28, @ KAM - 6:00 pm

Oct. 4, @ POR - 7:00 pm

Oct. 5, @ WEN - 6:00 pm

Oct. 11, v. WEN - 7:05 pm

Oct. 12, v. WEN - 4:05 pm

WATCH

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00am on Saturday home game days.

