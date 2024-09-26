Hitmen Trade Two to Regina Pats in Exchange for Picks

September 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have traded 19 year-old defenceman Aleksey Chichkin and 17 year-old forward Connor Bear to the Regina Pats in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Aleksey Chichkin was signed by the Calgary Hitmen ahead of last season and appeared in 61 games with the Club. Connor Bear was drafted in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft by Calgary in the sixth round (117th overall) and appeared in 4 games with the Hitmen over the course of the 2023-24 season. Calgary now carries 14 forwards, 7 defenceman, and 2 goaltenders on the roster heading into the opening weekend. Defenceman Carter Yakemchuk remains with the Ottawa Senators.

Calgary opens the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday September 28th in Edmonton before returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener on Sunday, September 29th. Game time is at 2:00 p.m.

