Hiroki Gojsic Returned To Kelowna Rockets From Nashville Predators

September 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Nashville Predators announced today that 18-year-old forward Hiroki Gojsic has been returned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2024-25 season.

Gojsic was selected by the Predators with the 94th pick in this past June's NHL Draft in Las Vegas. Gojsic suited up in his first NHL preseason contest on Sunday in Florida, and also played in the in the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase earlier this month where he finished tied for the second-most points in the tournament with four (2g-2a) in three games. He signed his three year entry-level contract on September 23.

It's expected that he will be in the lineup on Friday when the Rockets welcome the Victoria Royals to Prospera Place on Friday, September 27. Tickets for Friday's game, as well as all other Rockets games, are available at Select Your Tickets. Puck drop for Friday night's contest is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Gojsic entered his rookie season with the Rockets in 2023-24, appearing in all 68 games posting 21 goals and 50 points in those games. He also appeared in 11 playoff games where he registered five points. Due to his successful first campaign in Kelowna, Gojsic won the Rockets Rookie of the Year Award.

The Rockets acquired Gojsic's WHL playing rights in a trade with the Victoria Royals just a few weeks after Kelowna selected Hiroki's younger brother Kanjyu in the third round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Royals selected Gojsic with the first pick in the second round (No. 23) at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He spent the 2022-23 season with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL, posting 21 points (10G, 11A) and 22 penalty minutes through 36 games as a 16-year-old rookie.

With Gojsic, Caden Price (Seattle), Ethan Neutens (Los Angeles) and Jakub Stancl (St. Louis) returned to the Rockets, Tij Iginla (Utah), Andrew Cristall (Washington) and Max Graham (New Jersey), are the three Rockets who remain in NHL training camps.

