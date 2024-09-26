Warriors to Debut New Third Jersey this Friday

September 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will debut a new third jersey for the 2024-25 season when the team hosts the Regina Pats on Friday night at the Hangar.

This season's third jersey takes the ruby red from last season's 40th season throwback jersey and brings it to the team's current uniform set-up.

The Warriors will be wearing the third jersey for select games throughout the regular season, starting with the first Trans-Canada Clash of the season.

The new third jersey will be available in-person only at the Crushed Can Retail Store located in the Moose Jaw Events Centre, starting on Thursday.

