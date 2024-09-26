Rebels Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group

September 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have announced their leadership group for the 2024-25 season.

Forward Ollie Josephson becomes the 28th captain in team history.

The 18-year-old forward from Victoria, BC is entering his third full season with the club after being selected by the Rebels in round one, fifth overall at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. In July, he was selected by the Seattle Kraken in round four, 105th overall at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Serving as Alternate Captains for the Rebels this year are 20-year-old defenceman Hunter Mayo, 20-year-old forward Jhett Larson, and 19-year-old forward Kalan Lind.

The Rebels host the Medicine Hat Tigers this Friday, September 27 at the Peavey Mart Centrium at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.