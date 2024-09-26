Chiefs Trade G Cooper Michaluk to Prince George in Exchange for 2027 5th-Round Pick

September 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash, - The Spokane Chiefs have traded 2005-born goaltender Cooper Michaluk to the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a 5th-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

"This was a very difficult trade to make, but with three goaltenders we felt this move was a good opportunity for Cooper to continue to play," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "He is a tremendous person and teammate and we thank him for all he's done for the Chiefs organization and wish him all the best going forward."

Michaluk, originally a 6th-round pick in 2020, appeared in 71 games over four seasons in Spokane, including a 4-3 OT win where he stopped 27 shots last Friday night in Prince George. The Edmonton native won his WHL debut as a 16-year-old with a 36-save performance against Portland in February 2022. He finishes his Spokane career with a 21-34-6-4 record.

The move brings the Chiefs' roster down to 23 players, including two goaltenders: Dawson Cowan and Carter Esler.

