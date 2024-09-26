Game Day Preview: Game 1 vs Edmonton

September 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Oil Kings: Tonight's matchup is the first of eight meetings between the two Central Division clubs this season. The Tigers posted a regular season record of 6-0-0-0 against the Oil Kings last season. Oasiz Wiesblatt led the Tigers with 17 points (4G, 13A) in six games.

2023-24 Season Series:

Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Oct 27 2023)

Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 5 2023)

Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Dec 8 2023)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Edmonton 2 (Dec 9 2023)

Medicine Hat 9 @ Edmonton 7 (Feb 19 2024)

Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 1 2024)

2023-24 Standings:

Medicine Hat - 37-23-6-2

Central - 2nd

East - 4th

Edmonton - 27-37-3-1

Central - 6th

East - 10th

2023-24 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Gavin McKenna (34)

Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (65)

Points - Gavin McKenna (97)

PIMs - Rhett Parsons (105)

Plus/Minus - Bogdans Hodass (+24)

Wins - Zach Zahara (16)

Save % - Zach Zahara (.893)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)

Shutouts - Zach Zahara (2)

2024-25 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Bryce Pickford (2)

Assists - Nate Corbet / Jonas Woo (2)

Points - Jonas Woo (2)

PIMs - Niilopekka Muhonen (9)

Plus/Minus - Brayden Boehm / Nate Corbet / Ryder Ritchie / Liam Ruck / Veeti Vaisanen / Josh Van Mulligen (+2)

Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)

Save % - Ethan McCallum (1.000)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (0.00)

Shutouts - Ethan McCallum (1)

NHL Camp Attendees:

Andrew Basha - Calgary Flames*

Cayden Lindstrom - Columbus Blue Jackets*

Niilopekka Muhonen - Dallas Stars*

Ryder Ritchie - Minnesota Wild*

Shane Smith - Vegas Golden Knights

Hunter St. Martin - Florida Panthers*

Josh Van Mulligen - Detroit Red Wings

Veeti Vaisanen - Utah Hockey Club*

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Washington Capitals

*Drafted Players

Previous Games:

4-1 Loss - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes

5-0 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen

4-1 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels

6-3 Loss - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

Next Five Games:

Saturday, September 21 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings

Friday, September 27 - @ Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, September 28 - Vs Red Deer Rebels

Friday, October 4 - @ Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, October 5 - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors

