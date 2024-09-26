Game Day Preview: Game 1 vs Edmonton
September 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Oil Kings: Tonight's matchup is the first of eight meetings between the two Central Division clubs this season. The Tigers posted a regular season record of 6-0-0-0 against the Oil Kings last season. Oasiz Wiesblatt led the Tigers with 17 points (4G, 13A) in six games.
2023-24 Season Series:
Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Oct 27 2023)
Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 5 2023)
Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Dec 8 2023)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Edmonton 2 (Dec 9 2023)
Medicine Hat 9 @ Edmonton 7 (Feb 19 2024)
Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 1 2024)
2023-24 Standings:
Medicine Hat - 37-23-6-2
Central - 2nd
East - 4th
Edmonton - 27-37-3-1
Central - 6th
East - 10th
2023-24 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Gavin McKenna (34)
Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (65)
Points - Gavin McKenna (97)
PIMs - Rhett Parsons (105)
Plus/Minus - Bogdans Hodass (+24)
Wins - Zach Zahara (16)
Save % - Zach Zahara (.893)
GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)
Shutouts - Zach Zahara (2)
2024-25 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Bryce Pickford (2)
Assists - Nate Corbet / Jonas Woo (2)
Points - Jonas Woo (2)
PIMs - Niilopekka Muhonen (9)
Plus/Minus - Brayden Boehm / Nate Corbet / Ryder Ritchie / Liam Ruck / Veeti Vaisanen / Josh Van Mulligen (+2)
Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)
Save % - Ethan McCallum (1.000)
GAA - Ethan McCallum (0.00)
Shutouts - Ethan McCallum (1)
NHL Camp Attendees:
Andrew Basha - Calgary Flames*
Cayden Lindstrom - Columbus Blue Jackets*
Niilopekka Muhonen - Dallas Stars*
Ryder Ritchie - Minnesota Wild*
Shane Smith - Vegas Golden Knights
Hunter St. Martin - Florida Panthers*
Josh Van Mulligen - Detroit Red Wings
Veeti Vaisanen - Utah Hockey Club*
Oasiz Wiesblatt - Washington Capitals
*Drafted Players
Previous Games:
4-1 Loss - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes
5-0 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen
4-1 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels
6-3 Loss - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes
Next Five Games:
Saturday, September 21 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings
Friday, September 27 - @ Red Deer Rebels
Saturday, September 28 - Vs Red Deer Rebels
Friday, October 4 - @ Red Deer Rebels
Saturday, October 5 - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors
