Victoria Royals, Rogers Sports and Media Announce New Broadcasting Agreement

September 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals and Rogers Sports and Media have announced a new agreement that will have all Victoria Royals games heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

"This partnership is an exciting new chapter for our team" said Royals Vice-President of Hockey Operations, Joey Poljanowski. "Rogers shares our organizational commitment to our community and to connecting our fans with the team through quality content and extensive coverage. Sharing our story with the whole Island and across western Canada is an organizational pillar and this partnership enhances our mutual platform to do so."

"We are thrilled to bring the Victoria Royals to JACK 103.1," said Matt Huntingford, Sales Manager at Rogers Sports & Media Victoria. "Hockey is a cornerstone of our culture here in Victoria, and this partnership allows us to connect with our audience in a new and exciting way. We're committed to delivering high-quality sports coverage that our listeners will love. We believe this partnership will not only enhance the fan experience but also strengthen our connection to the community," added Huntingford. "We encourage all Royals fans to tune in and support the team as they aim for another successful season."

Royals games can be heard all season on JACK 103.1, operated by Rogers. Fans tuning into the broadcast will hear the new voice of the Royals, Remy Zanotto.

Royals games will begin broadcasting on JACK 103.1 when the Royals take on the Portland Winterhawks on October 4th.

When the Royals take on the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers September 27th and 28th, the action can be heard on the Royals Facebook page and WHL Live.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.