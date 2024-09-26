Giants Alumnus Mirwald Commits to UBC Thunderbirds

September 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants goaltender Brett Mirwald

Vancouver, B.C. - Former Vancouver Giants goaltender Brett Mirwald has committed to the University of British Columbia (UBC) Thunderbirds men's hockey team for the 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old netminder became the first Vancouver Giant to win the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year last season, after ranking first in the WHL in saves (1723), first in minutes played (3,190), tied for third in wins (29) and tied for third in save percentage (.913).

"After playing with the Giants, it was somewhere close and familiar," Mirwald said in a UBC press release. "It feels like a second home for me, so that's part of it. It's a very up and coming program just starting to build momentum. Winning Canada West last year was a huge step, so the team's success was a big part of it too."

He helped the G-Men secure the sixth seed in the Western Conference, logging a record of 29-22-3-0 in 55 appearances. According to SportLogiq, the Saskatoon, Sask. product was first in the WHL in Goals Saved Above Expected (37.3) in the regular season. Mirwald was named the WHL Goaltender of the Week a league-high five times, turning aside 40-plus shots on 10 occasions, including two outings where he made 50 or more saves.

The 6-foot-1 goalie appeared in exactly 100 career regular season games, 81 of which were with the Giants. He was originally drafted by the Moose Jaw Warriors in 2018, but was acquired by the Giants in 2022 in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2026.

Mirwald finished his WHL career with a record of 42-43-8-1, a goals-against average of 3.23 and a save percentage of .907 in 100 regular season games.

The former Saskatoon Blazer will re-join forces with former Giants captain Ty Thorpe at UBC.

