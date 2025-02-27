Weekend Preview: Royals vs. Winterhawks - February 28th-29th

February 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals defenseman Seth Fryer

Victoria B.C. - The Victoria Royals continue their final homestand of the regular season this weekend with a back-to-back series against the Portland Winterhawks. The series will begin Friday, February 28, at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre with puck drop set for 7:05pm. The teams will meet again on Saturday at 6:05pm.

This season, the Royals and Winterhawks have met twice, each team having won one of the matchups. Their last meeting came on February 1 and saw the Royals earn a 2-1 victory. Facing a 1-0 deficit in the third period, the Royals clawed back with goals from Teydon Trembecky and Kenta Isogai.

After a two-game sweep of the Prince George Cougars this past weekend, the Royals improved to an 8-1-0-1 record through February. The team combined for 62 shots and 11 goals over the two-game set against their B.C. Division rival. In the standings, the club has a five-point lead in the B.C. Division and are second in the Western Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Kenta Isogai -. Since being acquired via trade from the Wenatchee Wild on January 1, Isogai has produced consistent offence as a first-line winger in Victoria. In just 22 games with the club, the Nagano, Japan product has posted 32 points and 11 have come in his last six outings. Over the course of the season so far, the 20-year-old has posted 70 points (29 goals, 41 assists) in 50 appearances.

PORTLAND

Kyle Chyzowski - The fifth-leading scorer in the WHL and captain of the Winterhawks has enjoyed a strong season. In 56 outings, the Surrey, B.C., native has registered 92 points with 38 goals and 54 assists. Chyzowski is in the midst of a three-game point streak that has seen the forward register seven points, including a hat-trick during the team's 4-3 overtime win against the Wild.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (34W-15L-3OTL-6SOL-TP77) - 2nd in Western Conference

PORTLAND - (31W-22L-2OTL-1SOL-TP65) - 5th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

February, 28 v. POR - 7:05 pm

March, 1 v. POR - 6:05 pm

March, 7 v. SPO - 7:05 pm

March, 8 v. SPO - 6:05 pm

March, 14 v. VAN - 7:05 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

