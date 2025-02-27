Game Day Hub: February 28 at Victoria

February 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks take their lone ferry trip of the regular season to Victoria for a pair of weekend games against the Royals. The Hawks and Royals drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. PST Friday.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PT

Venue: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena - Victoria, BC.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks visited the Kamloops Blazers for a Wednesday night tilt and both teams scored twice in the first period. Beau Courtney gave Kamloops a 1-0 lead, but Portland quickly responded with Kyle Chyzowski's 38th goal, tying the game at 1-1. Kamloops regained the lead with a goal from Tommy Lafreniere only to see Portland's Diego Buttazzoni answer back with a late goal to make it 2-2 before the first intermission. Tyson Jugnauth earned his 100th career WHL assist on that play.

In the second period, Kamloops capitalized on their fourth power play, with captain Emmitt Finnie scoring to give them a 3-2 lead. Despite Portland's strong third-period effort, including a 6-on-5 advantage, Kamloops held on. Finnie sealed the 4-2 win with an empty-net goal.

Jugnauth Reaches 100 WHL Career Assists

Winterhawks' alternate captain Tyson Jugnauth reached a career milestone of 100 assists on Wednesday night, accomplishing this feat in just 96 games since joining Portland on December 7, 2023. His 100th helper came on a drop pass to Diego Buttazzoni, who fired a slap shot in for Portland's second goal of the game. Jugnauth is the 21st Winterhawks defenseman to surpass 100 career assists, joining recent Winterhawks graduates Luca Cagnoni and Clay Hanus. The Kelowna, B.C. product has tallied 12 goals and 66 assists in 55 games this season for a total of 78 points, ranking first in points among Western Hockey League defenseman and third in assists among all skaters.

Jugnauth was selected in the fourth round, 100th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken and is eligible to begin his professional career in the 2025-2026 season. The over-ager recently announced his commitment to Michigan State University following his WHL career on December 31, 2024.

Chyzowski and Trembecky Go Toe-to-Toe

Entering the weekend, Hawks' captain Kyle Chyzowski and Royals' forward Teydon Trembecky are tied for third in the league standings for scoring with 38 goals each. Chyzowski takes the reins in the head-to-head breakdown, as he has posted an impressive 92 total points (38G, 54A), which is 19 more than Trembecky's 73 total points (38G, 35A). The two have battled each other in the rankings all season, and this weekend's contests provide a chance to see two of the best goal scorers in the WHL.

Royals Round-Up

The Victoria Royals enter the weekend with a 34-15-3-6 record and are coming off a weekend sweep against the Prince George Cougars. The Royals outscored the Cougars 11-6 across both games, with ten different players contributing goals. The team sits fifth overall in the Western League with 77 points and has clinched a spot in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Victoria's offense boasts a well-balanced group, particularly its top line featuring NHL Draft prospect Cole Reschny, the goal scoring Teydon Trembecky, and veteran winger Kenta Isogai. Heading into the weekend, Reschny leads the team with 80 points, including 58 assists which ranks fifth in the league. Trembecky has scored 38 goals this season, placing him tied for third in WHL scoring with Hawks' captain Kyle Chyzowski. The last time the teams faced off, Trembecky and Isogai each scored, leading to a 2-1 victory. The offense also has an impressive power play unit which ranks fourth in the league at 28.1% efficiency.

The Royals have a strong defensive core, with Justin Kipkie being a two-way player the team heavily relies on, as the defenseman has a total of 52 points (12G, 39A) in 54 games. Goaltender Jayden Kraus is a crucial asset for the Royals, with a 2.72 goals against average, tied for second in the league, and a .910 save percentage, ranking second overall.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and Victoria Royals square off tonight for the third of four regular-season matchups. With each team having one win so far, the Hawks are looking to take the lead in the season series.

The teams last met in Portland on Feb 1, where Victoria netted two third-period goals for a come-from-behind 2-1 win. Prior to, Portland hosted Victoria for its home opener on Oct. 4, as Ryan Miller tallied two goals and Kyle Chyzowski handed out four assists for a score of 5-3 in favor of Portland.

