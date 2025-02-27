Preview: Winterhawks Hall of Fame Night 2025

February 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks are proud to honor Braydon Coburn and Jim Benning as the newest inductees into the Winterhawks Hall of Fame during the Hall of Fame Night on Sunday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT. Their contributions to the franchise and the hockey world will be celebrated in a special pre-game ceremony featuring the raising of a Winterhawks Hall of Fame banner.

Braydon Coburn

Braydon Coburn spent four seasons in Portland from 2001 to 2005, serving as team captain for two years. A dominant force on the blue line, he recorded 131 points (29G, 102A) in 238 games. His standout rookie season earned him the Jim Piggott Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year in 2001-02. Coburn was a two-time WHL (West) All-Star and was named to the CHL Second All-Star Team in 2004-05. Following his WHL career, Coburn played 17 seasons in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, and New York Islanders. Over 983 NHL games, he tallied 234 points (49G, 185A) and capped off his career by winning the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2019-20 before retiring in 2021.

Jim Benning

Jim Benning made his mark in Portland as a dynamic playmaker during his two seasons with the Winterhawks from 1979 to 1981. In just 143 games, the defenseman racked up 210 points (39G, 171A), earning a WHL First All-Star Team selection in 1980-81. His impressive play led him to the NHL, where he spent eight seasons between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks, totaling 610 games and 243 points (52G, 191A). After his playing career, Benning transitioned to the front office, serving in executive roles with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins before becoming the General Manager of the Vancouver Canucks from 2014 to 2022.

Details for the night:

Doors Open: 3:00 PM

Ceremony Begins: Be in your seats by 4:00 PM

Puck Drop: 4:15 PM

Season Ticket Holders: Don't forget to stop by the Ticketing Info Window to pick up your exclusive Hall of Fame Trading Card Pack!

Let's pack the house and honor these Winterhawks greats!

Scott Peterson Buckaroos Memorabilia: Stop by the concourse during the game to pick up exclusive Buckaroos memorabilia in honor of the night!

Winterhawks Foundation 50/50: The Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 prize pot will start at 5,000 dollars with part of the proceeds going towards the player education fund.

