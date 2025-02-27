Royals Set to Host Paw Patrol Night

February 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League in partnership with RE/MAX is presenting Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network for the third season. The Victoria Royals will be hosting their Nickelodeon night on Saturday, March 1st when they take on the Portland Winterhawks. The team will don special Paw Patrol jerseys as part of the night.

RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network debuted during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season - a charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX in partnership with Paramount Global, the parent company of global kids and family brand Nickelodeon.

The first two seasons of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network have raised nearly $300,000 with funds supporting local children's hospital foundations in Western Canada, including the BC Children's Hospital, Stollery Children's Hospital, Alberta Children's Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and Children's Hospital of Manitoba.

"RE/MAX has been a supporter of Children's Miracle Network for 32 years, and we're always exploring creative ways to contribute to this important cause," said Christopher Alexander, President of RE/MAX Canada. "We're excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Western Hockey League, and see the puck drop on a third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network campaign. In the last two years, we've raised nearly $300,000 to support children's hospital foundations in Western Canada, and we can't wait to see this new season play out!"

"Helping kids get back to being kids is at the heart of what we do," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada Children's Hospital Foundations. "We're thrilled to put kids first with a fun-filled night of games, videos, music, hockey and beloved Nickelodeon characters. For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been a key partner of Children's Miracle Network - teaming up with the Western Hockey League is just another way RE/MAX supports children's hospitals across Western Canada. 100 per cent of donations help kids in your community get the treatment, care, and special equipment they need."

The funds raised through Children's Miracle Network programs go directly to local children's hospital foundations. Powered by donor support, Canada's children's hospitals are providing the best care to children and their families through groundbreaking research and discovery, life-changing innovations, and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming for families.

RE/MAX has partnered with Children's Miracle Network for over 30 years.

"The WHL is thrilled to launch the third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Alongside the WHL's longest standing corporate sponsor, RE/MAX, we are pleased to support Children's Miracle Network and generate important funds for children's hospitals across Western Canada. RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network has become a highlight for WHL fans."

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.