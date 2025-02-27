Balanced Chiefs Attack Topple Giants with 4-3 Victory

February 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - After winning two out of three games last weekend, the Chiefs continued a busy stretch on Wednesday night with the first of three games over the next four nights. It was another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway featuring WHL-leading goal scorer Shea Van Olm and was against Cameron Schmidt (ranked #30 among NA Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings) and the Vancouver Giants. Chiefs' players Will McIsaac and Coco Armstrong both hail from the B.C. city while Giants' Director of Player Personnel Greg Batters, Head Coach Manny Viveiros and Associate Coach Adam Maglio were all part of the Spokane Chiefs organization in the past.

Much of the first period was played in the Spokane Chiefs attacking zone, as the home team peppered 14 shots on goal. Neither team scored with power play chances, and it would remain tied 0-0 after one.

The Chiefs opened the scoring in the second period after a Weinstein shot deflected off Preston and a Vancouver player before bouncing in for the first goal of the game at 6:59.

Vancouver would answer back with a shorthanded goal at 10:31 from Thorpe before taking the lead at 10:57 with a goal from Levis.

Chase Harrington had an eventful end to the second period, tying the game with a powerful shot from the left circle.

He would also earn a high-stick penalty at the end of the period, with Vancouver starting the third on the power play with the score at 2-2.

Shea Van Olm would not stay quiet as he picked up the puck and drove forward down the right side.

With Catton and Cristall joining him on the break, Van Olm pulled the trigger finding the net himself for his WHL-leading 48th goal of the season.

Vancouver native Coco Armstrong would score against his hometown team at 8:19 with a slick backhand finish. Chiefs' imports Rasmus Ekström and Assanali Sarkenov teamed up to provide the assists.

Vancouver would pull one back at 14:45 to make it 4-3, but the Chiefs held on the rest of the way to take home the win.

Spokane racked up 48 shots on goal and went 0/3 on the power play. The penalty kill was clicking, stopping Vancouver from scoring on all four of their chances. Dawson Cowan earned his WHL-leading 29th win of the season, making 27 saves on the night.

The Chiefs will welcome the Wenatchee Wild to a packed Spokane Arena on Friday night for School Night presented by Shriners Children's Spokane. The first 2,000 kids 12 and under will receive a limited-edition Spokane Chiefs Zipper Pull. The main doors will open at 4:30 PM on Friday for the Drop The Mitts Charity Game from 5-6 PM.

Spokane will finish off a six-game-in-nine-days stretch as the Seattle Thunderbirds visits the Spokane arena on Saturday night for the Numerica Skate Bank Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans.

