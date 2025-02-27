Cougars Punch Their Tickets to Playoffs for 4th Straight Season; Defeat Rockets 5-2

PRINCE GEORGE - For the fourth consecutive season, the Prince George Cougars are headed back to the WHL Playoffs after a commanding 5-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday night at the CN Centre. Matteo Danis led the charge with a stellar hat-trick performance, propelling the Cougars to the postseason.

The Cougars set the tone early, but goaltender Josh Ravensbergen made a statement just 37 seconds into the game with a highlight-reel glove save. Prince George struck first at 4:34 when Viliam Kmec's point shot deflected off a Kelowna stick, lofted into the air, and found its way into the net. Initially waved off for a high stick, the goal was confirmed after review. The Rockets responded at 13:17, evening the score at 1-1 to close the first period.

In the second, the Cougars capitalized on key opportunities. Borya Valis powered his way past a Rockets defender and slipped the puck through the five-hole of Kelowna netminder Jake Pilon at the five-minute mark. Just 1:37 later, Matteo Danis extended the lead to 3-1 with a wrap-around goal. Ravensbergen stood tall in net, making critical saves to preserve the two-goal advantage heading into the final frame.

Danis struck again early in the third, banking a shot off a Rockets skate and past Pilon at 2:39 to push the lead to 4-1. Kelowna answered at 6:37, as Jacob Henderson notched his first WHL goal to bring the Rockets within two. However, the Cougars sealed the victory when Danis completed his hat-trick with an empty-net goal at 17:26, securing a 5-2 final and free Domino's Pizza for fans in attendance for the second straight night.

With the win, Prince George punches its ticket to the WHL Playoffs, continuing a strong campaign as they look to make a deep postseason run.

Stats and Standouts:

-Matteo Danis secured his second hat-trick of his WHL Career

-The Cougars improve to 20-4-3-2 at the CN Centre

They Said It...

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb on the win...

Matteo Danis on tonight's win...

What's Next?

