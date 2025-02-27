Friday's Game vs Wenatchee Officially Sold Out

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs announced the Shriners Children's Spokane School Night and Zipper Pull Giveaway versus the Wenatchee Wild at Spokane Arena on Friday is officially sold out. Friday night's game is presented by Hot 96.9 and KXLY 920 News Now.

Tomorrow will mark the Chiefs' eighth game of the season with an attendance of over 8,300 and the second sellout of the season, following November 16's sold out contest against the Red Deer Rebels which had 10,372 tickets sold.

The first 2,000 kids 12 and under at Friday's game will receive a special Spokane Chiefs zipper pull courtesy of Shriners Children's Spokane. Come early as the main doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the "Drop The Mitts" Charity Game from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Spokane has five home games remaining between now and March 22, including one Saturday, March 1 versus the Seattle Thunderbirds. Tickets are available, but going fast for Saturday night's match-up, which will be the Numerica Hockey Skate Bank Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans through the doors.

Tickets for all home games are available through TicketsWest by visiting www.spokanechiefs.com.

