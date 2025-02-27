Oil Kings Fall to Wheat Kings in High Volume Shooting Affair

February 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Brandon, Man. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 4-1 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday night, continuing their road swing through the East Division.

Edmonton outshot Brandon 47-40 in the game but were only able to get one passed Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason. That goal came to open the scoring at the 3:07 mark of the first period as Gracyn Sawchyn tipped home a Blake Fiddler shot for his 27th of the year.

It looked as though the game would remain 1-0 Edmonton, but with just 0.4 seconds remaining, Adam Belusko fired a shot towards the Edmonton net and beat Alex Worthington to tie the game.

In the second, Marcus Nguyen and Giorgos Pantelas each scored for the Wheat Kings to extend the lead to 3-1. Edmonton continued to press and get pucks to the net but were still unable to beat Bjarnason again.

Joby Baumuller added a goal for Brandon in the third to make it 4-1, and Edmonton played desperate in the final few minutes but couldn't get the next goal.

Alex Worthington stopped 36 shots for Edmonton in the crease. Each team only had one shortened powerplay each, being unsuccessful on them.

Edmonton is back in action on Friday in Prince Albert.

