In the Community: Black History Month

February 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - February is Black History Month, and the theme for 2025 is "Black Legacy and Leadership: Celebrating Canadian History and Uplifting Future Generations" (Canada.ca).

In keeping with that theme, Goalie Josh Banini spent some time at the Western Development Museum to learn about the role that Sleeping Car Porters played in maintaining the reputation of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (WDM.ca).

As Banini learned, Porters, who were almost exclusively Black men, were responsible for waking passengers in time for their stops, cleaning, making beds, and ensuring that fires were stoked. He also learned that when World War 1 broke out, the Railroad utilized propaganda to try and attract Black workers from the United States and the Caribbean (Canadian Encyclopedia). This is especially important to Banini, as part of his family is from the Caribbean.

"I think Black History Month is a really important month, especially to recognize all the great Black athletes," Banini said. One of those athletes, as Banini learned, is Stonewall Jackson, former Regina Roughrider and Sleeping Car Porter. When the Regina Roughriders travelled to Toronto in 1930 for the 18th Grey Cup, Jackson worked as a Porter on the team's journey (WDM.ca).

Another athlete who has played an important role for Banini is Kobe Bryant. Bryant's quote, "That's Mamba Mentality, we don't quit, we don't cower, we endure and conquer," is important enough to earn the place of honour on the back of his helmet. His stick also pays tribute to Bryant's nickname "Black Mamba". Banini uses both as reminders of resilience, especially with so many ups and downs in a season.

Growing up, Banini was always the only Black goalie on his hockey teams. "Being different, it's always in the back of your mind whether that's true or not, it's just something that you have to push through and use it as motivation to prove people wrong and come out on top."

To other young, Black athletes, Banini says, "Just be yourself, don't try to fit in with something you're not comfortable fitting in with, be unique in your own way ... doing that can be pretty special."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.